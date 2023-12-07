President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians to appeal to God to remove the spirit of pride, saying the spirit hinders people from God’s blessings.

Chakwera said this during the national day of prayer at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The Malawi leader said it is important for people to conduct themselves in a humble manner and abandoning wicked ways.

“Now that we have presented our appeals to God through prayer, we must appeal to God to remove our pride and wicked ways because they hinder us from receiving blessings or cause us to squander those blessings we have received,” said Chakwera.

He added that Malawians should pray for the country according to its needs.

He also highlighted that there is need for people to be good stewards so that they use God’s blessings wisely.

In his remarks, Bishop Montfort Stima emphasized on the need for unity in national events saying it was concerning that opposition parties were not present at the event.