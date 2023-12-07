A Pakistani businessperson contracted a driver to transport 30 tonnes of metal bars valued at K42 million from Blantyre to Mzuzu but the driver allegedly sold the metal bars in Lilongwe, abandoned the truck and is now on the run.

The Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit of the Malawi Police has since arrested the three men at Liwonde Roadblock in Machinga in connection with matter .

Central West Region Police Headquarters Deputy Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin has identified the three as Ibrahim Chilopola, Godfrey Chiza Mhango and Moses Mtengo Njati.

According to Benjamin, on Thursday last week a Pakistani businessman contracted the driver to ferry the steel from Blantyre to Mzuzu.

The driver diverted the consignment to Lilongwe, sold it, abandoned the truck at Six Miles and fled.

He says the Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit officers pursued the matter and recovered 10 tonnes of metal at Mtandile and Area 17.

Further enquiries led to the arrest of the three who are allegedl to have been involved in the theft of the metal.

Benjamin says more investigations are underway to arrest the fugitive driver and recover the remaining property.