Africa’s entertainment services provider, Multichoice Africa Holdings (MAH), has announced the resumption of DStv services in Malawi, after months of battling with the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) over price adjustments.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, MAH says the decision to resume service provision in Malawi has been made following the court ruling delivered by the High Court in Lilongwe on December 1 in a matter between qtheir local agent Multichoice Malawi and Macra.

As part of celebrating the resumption of its services in the country, MAH saysit will provide free access to their Malawian customers who have been active for at least once within the current year from and who have an operational Dstv decoder on their premium package for nine days.

“MultiChoice Africa Holdings (“MAH”) is excited to announce to its valued Malawian customers of the resumption of the DStv service in Malawi. The resumption of the service fallows the ruling delivered by the High Court in Lilongwe on 1″ December 2023 in the matter between Raise 1996 (Pty) Ltd t/a MultiChoice Malawi (MCM) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (“the Authority”).

“We are happy to be resuming services in Malawi and want to assure our customers that they can resume accessing our services as before Apart from the service resumption, as a gesture of goodwill, MAH will provide free access to our Malawian customers, who have been active at least once within this current year i e. from 1 April 2023, and who have an operational DStv decoder, to our premium package for 9 days from 6th December to 14 December 2023. Thereafter, access will be based on subscription fees paid,” reads aprt of the statement signed by Keabetawe Modimoeng, Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Management.

The Holdings has further informed its valuable customers that it is reactivating all the payment platforms to enable resumption of the payment of subscriptions fees as per the price schedule effective on 1, August 2023.

MAH further says it has maintained an array of packages on the DStv platform ranging from DStv Premium to DStv Kufewa, ensuring that every customer has a chance to access their services and experience quality entertainment.