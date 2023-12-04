Parliament of Malawi has today passed the 4.3 trillion Malawi kwacha mid-year budget as presented by Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda in the House last month.

Members in the House had a continuous deliberation in Lilongwe from 2pm to 5:44pm without a break where a total of 57 votes of Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been revised and approved by the members.

The mid-year budget approval has seen allocations for six out of 57 Departments, Ministries and Agencies trimmed namely Director of Public Declaration, Department of Human Resources Management and Development, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Local Government Unity and Culture, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and Malawi Human Right Commission

However, reacting to the reduction of the budget, some members questioned how the government will work with the budget considering the recent 44 percent devaluation of Kwacha.

In his comment, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe-Mpenu Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka said there is no need to worry since the budget is just a plan of expenses.

Concurring with the legislator, Minister of Finance Chithyola Banda said the expenses may change.