Malawi Police in Nkhata-Bay district have arrested a 21 year old man, identified as Kalista Msiska for allegedly cutting iron sheet on a roof of a shop in a bid to enter and steal.

According to Nkhata-Bay police spokesperson, Sergeant Kondwani James, the incident occurred in Chintheche in the district on the midnight of Sunday 3, 2023.

“The suspect was spotted by a Watchman on the roof of a shop belonging to Connex Majawa. By the time the suspect was spotted, he had already created an entry point by cutting an iron sheet,” said Sergeant James.

The watchman managed to arrest the suspect who was found with breaking instruments and later handed him to Chintheche Police post.

Police charged him with breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony.

The suspect hails from Chikhumbi Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Malanda in Nkhata-Bay district and he will appear before court soon.