As one way of expanding its online offering, Multichoice Malawi has officially launched GOtv Stream which allows customers in Malawi to watch GOtv content on their phones and other gadgets.

The new platform was launched on Friday 1st December, 2023 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre where Multichoice Malawi Head of Marketing Yuk-yen Au-yeung said GOtv Stream is a new feature which allows viewers to seamlessly watch their favourite GOtv programmes and other content on electronic devices.

Au-yeung further said this innovation will keep GOtv customers connected at any time and from anywhere because their account will be linked to their device thereby enabling them to watch any of their favourite GOtv content using phones, laptops or tablets.

“So the GOtv stream app, is an application that allows customers to stream their GOtv content from anywhere and at any time that they want. The GOtv app is quite simple, customers will be required to download the app on iOS using their smartphones on Apple Play or Android, and once they download the application, they log in and they create a Multichoice ID on which it is linked to the smart card and their account details.

“So, this enhances the customers’ experience with the GOtv product itself. It enables them to watch their content anytime, anywhere. There is also a catch up functionality where customers are able to go back and watch the content that they love. Maybe they’ve missed something due to time issues, scheduling issues, they are able to go back and watch them,” said Au-yeung.

She further enlightened the general public that with GOtv Stream, a gadget is linked to an existing subscription that means customers will not be required to pay anything extra and added that with the Gotv stream, people are able to download and use up to 4 devices and also create 6 profiles within the app.