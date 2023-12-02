A protester who was one of 30 people arrested during anti-government protests in Karonga has died after he reportedly collapsed.

According to local media reports, the person has been identified as Sam Mwenegamba. He was one of the protesters in the ‘Malawi First’ anti-government demonstrations organised by Bon Kalindo in Karonga.

Police claim that the protesters who were arrested were involved in looting and damaging of property during the protests.

Reports indicate that Mwenegamba collapsed while in police custody and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Karonga District Hospital.

Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer, Maurice Chapola, said the man died while receiving treatment at Karonga District Hospital.

According to Chapola, the 30 suspects were taken to court on Friday and are on remand to pave way for further investigations. They will answer charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein as well as endangering lives of people travelling on roads.