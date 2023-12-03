Many fans would not have wished for a more blockbuster final TNM Super League match of the 2023 season than the clash between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and second-placed Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The defending champions have a three-point lead over their opposition who, if they are to win the title on the last day, have to score more than four goals without conceding.

It’s a tall order considering that Bullets hardly concede more than three goals at home, and they are a side that doesn’t surrender the title to anyone, especially on the final day of the season.

Bullets’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Karonga United away from home last Wednesday puts the title beyond Silver’ reach, but Peiter De Jongh has vowed to fight for everything until the final whistle.

On the other hand, Kalisto Pasuwa made it clear soon after Wednesday’s match that the battle is far from over, and knowing the Zimbabwean, Sunday’s game will be more than a final after he endured some mind games from De Jongh throughout the campaign.

Pasuwa wouldn’t want to lift the trophy with a defeat, especially to De Jongh who, at some point, declared that his team was the best in the land following their ascendancy to the top of the table.

Bullets, unbeaten at their home in two consecutive seasons, would want to maintain their pride, but they face a side with Chimwemwe Idana, their former captain who is a nightmare to every opponent he faces.

Out of 29 games, he has only featured in 21 games, scoring seven and has several assists to his name. Any mistake, he pounces without remorse, and had it been, he was involved in all the league matches that his side has played this season. The Bankers would have sung a different song.

But the defending champions are the masters of such a stage. They waste no time, and they put to death every opponent regardless of how big the team is.

They lead in the standings, but they pretty much know that Silver will come with force in order to produce something extraordinary and create their own history after spending a decade without a league medal.

Why are the odds favoring Bullets?

Any positive result means they have successfully retained their title for the fifth time in a row and their 17th league title.

They hardly lose at home, and they wouldn’t want to claim the title with a loss in front of thousands of their fans dawning the red and white attire. They know how dangerous Idana is, and they will definitely deal with him accordingly.

They are also aware that De Jongh is stubborn and will not give up. This alone will make the game more than a cup final, and they will try their level best to make Kamuzu Stadium a hell for the visitors.

If it happens, how close is Silver to the throne?

They have to score more than four goals in order to break the hearts of all Bullets fans. In football, anything can happen. The last time they scored more than three goals past Bullets in the league was in 2013 season, but since then, they have been playing second fiddle to their opponents who have won almost each and every domestic title.

If the Bankers fail to win the title, which is a possibility at the moment, they will blame themselves for failing to beat Extreme FC, Dedza Dynamos, Civil Service United, Chitipa United and Red Lions.

The negative results in these aforementioned games will hunt De Jongh and his charges beyond 2023.

Current Form

The hosts have had a very terrible period in which they have only earned three points from a possible twelve in their four straight league games. But they made amends with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Blue Eagles in the Airtel Top 8 semifinals at Bingu National Stadium last Sunday.

They proceeded to the North, where they were hosted by Karonga United in a must win clash for them in order to fend off pressure that was coming from the Central Bankers in the title race.

Head-Head

In the last 19 meetings between the two teams, Bullets have had more victories (eight) than Silver’s three in the league matches played since 2013.

The last victory for Bullets saw them hammering their opposition 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium, with all the goals coming in the opening 23 minutes of the match.

Last season, Bullets collected four points from a possible six from Silver, beating them 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium in the first round before forcing them to a 2-2 draw at Bingu National Stadium in the reverse fixture.

In 2020/21 season, the two teams shared three points each as the Central Bankers scored late through Maxwell Gasten to claim a 1-0 victory at Silver Stadium before losing the reverse fixture at Kamuzu Stadium courtesy of second half strikes from Chimwemwe Idana and Precious Phiri.

In the 2019 season, Bullets claimed a double over their rivals with 3-1 and 1-0 wins.

The two teams then shared one point apiece in 2018 when the first round and second round matches ended 1-1 and 0-0, respectively.

But in 2017, Silver Strikers got the better of Bullets when they forced them to a 1-1 draw at Kamuzu Stadium before claiming a 2-1 win in the second round at Silver Stadium

Bullets then collected four out of possible six points over the Area 47 side when they drew 1-1 in Lilongwe before beating them 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium in the reverse fixture in the 2016 season.

2015 saw Bullets claiming two wins over the Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored team, beating them 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium and 2-1 at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe

The last meeting between the two giants in the league at BNS saw the Bankers coming from behind to draw 1-1. Bullets had an early lead courtesy of Lanjesi Nkhoma, which was canceled out by Nickson Mwase, who is not playing due to his suspension.