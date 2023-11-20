The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has demanded the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Ministry of Justice to make public the terms that have led to the out of court settlement in the K16 billion tax evasion case or else Malawians will be forced to make their own conclusion and decide to take action.

In a letter addressed to DPP Masauko Chamkakala and copied to Minister of Finance, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa is seeking clarity on how the department in the Ministry of Justice arrived at a decision to announce withdrawing the MK16.5 billion tax evasion case involving Mapeto David Whitehead and the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), that led to the arrest of three of the company’s directors and some MRA officials in 2021.

“It is worth highlighting that your action has attracted huge public interest, since it is coming at a time when government is contemplating casting its tax net wider, in the face of the shrinking revenue collection, amid the ballooning public debt and expenditure,” said Namiwa.

The clarity from DPP is sought after CDEDI also wrote the MRA on October 12, 2023, over the same.

The DPP is yet to respond on our query regarding his decision to opt for out of court settlement despite tax evasion case falling under criminal category.