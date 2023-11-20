As Malawi joins the global community in commemorating International Children’s Day, a heartfelt plea has been extended to the government to increase its allocation of resources to programs dedicated to safeguarding the rights of children across the nation.

Child rights activists, including Amos Chibwana, has emphasized the pressing need for a substantial commitment of resources to address myriad issues affecting children in society.

Chibwana stresses that a more significant allocation of resources is crucial in preventing and combating multiple abuses faced by children.

On this significant day, marked globally as a commitment to the well-being of children, Chibwana underscores the importance of addressing challenges such as child trafficking, defilement, child labor, and early marriages.

He contends that with enhanced resources, the government can overcome these obstacles, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for the nation’s youth.

Chibwana extends his plea beyond the government, urging the general public to actively contribute to safeguarding the welfare of children, emphasizing their role as future leaders.

“There is a lot to be done to safeguard the children who are future leaders,” emphasizes Chibwana.

The 2023 theme for World Children’s Day, ‘For Every Child, Every Right!’, resonates as a powerful call to action.

Romeo Umali