President Lazarus Chakwera has asked all stakeholders in the country to work with government in the recovery and relocation of people with disabilities who were affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Chakwera said this during the inauguration of the 2023 Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) Flag week in Lilongwe.

The Malawi president said his government is an inclusive government which is also an aspiration of the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“My administration’s policy is inclusivity in all aspects of society with respect to persons with disability. This is not only in line with the aspirations of Malawi 2063 to become an inclusively wealth economy, but also aligns perfectly with the pillar of prospering together in the super Hi-5 Agenda,” said Chakwera.

He added that he supports fully the MACOHA Flag week and he has bought the first flag at K2 million.

In her remarks, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza, said the ministry will soon introduce a bill in parliament which will empower persons with disability.

On his part, Executive Director for MACOHA, George Chiusiwa said they are targeting to raise K35 million which will support a recovery programme for persons with disabilities who were affected by Cyclone Freddy.