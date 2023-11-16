The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has maintained its earlier decision to award Silver Strikers a 2-0 first leg quarterfinal win over Mighty Mukuru Wanderers after the latter refused to continue playing following a ‘controversial’ goal scored by Stain Davie towards the end of the match.

The hearing took place in the direction of the FAM Disciplinary Committee following an appeal by the Nomads against the earlier decision of the Committee to award the Area 47 based side a two-goal advantage.

Wanderers’ players refused to continue playing as they accused referee Godfrey Nkhakananga of blowing his whistle before awarding Stain Davie a goal.

After the chaotic scenes at Bingu National Stadium, FAM slapped the Lali Lubani boys with an MK25 million fine to fix the damaged seats, and they were also told that they lost the match.

This did not go well with the defending champions who appealed against the verdict.

But on Wednesday night, FAM maintained the verdict, saying Wanderers caused the abandonment of the game, hence slapping them with the very same verdict given to them in the first place.

“Accordingly, the Committee after considering the matter in line with the Rules and Regulations has resolved to award the match to Silver Strikers who win the same by a margin of two goals to zero (2-0),” reads part of the statement.

The Committee further slapped the Nomads with MK500 000 fine for failing to control its supporters and a MK2.5 million for bringing the game of football into disrepute.

Wanderers have also been told to fix the damaged seats at the stadium, which, according to the owners, will cost them MK 22 million.

“Accordingly, the Committee hereby fines Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Kwacha (K500,000.00). Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club shall also be responsible for the costs associated with the repair and restoration of any damaged seats at Bingu National Stadium.

“A preliminary assessment that was undertaken by the stadium authorities established the total cost of the same at K22 million. Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club has the liberty to engage and enter into arrangements acceptable to both FAM and the stadium authorities on how to proceed on the verification and restoration process.”

“Since Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club caused the abandonment of the match and failed to prevent their supporters from engaging in improper conduct, their actions brought the game of football, FAM, and the name of the sponsor into disrepute contrary to Article 13(2) FIFA Disciplinary Code. Accordingly, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club is hereby fined two million Kwacha (K2,000,000),” says the statement.

This means Wanderers will go into the second leg trailing 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Nomads are yet to comment on the latest verdict.