Malawi national football team forward Gabadinho Mhango will watch the Flames match against Liberia this Friday on television after coach Patrick Mabedi refused to allow him join the squad on disciplinary grounds.

In an interview with the local media when the team was on Monday departing for Liberia through the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, coach Mabedi complained about the Moroka Swallows striker’s failure to join the squad.

Mabedi was heard saying on Sunday, 12 November, 2023, that Mhango missed his initial flight to Blantyre from Johannesburg to join the rest of the players.

It is further reported that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) made fresh arrangements for the player to travel to Monrovia today, Tuesday, November 14 so that he should join his teammates who will be taking on Liberia this Friday, 17th November, 2023.

However, The Nation reports that Mabedi has refused to allow Mhango to join the squad in Liberia ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifier on disciplinary grounds.

Meanwhile, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda has been quoted in the local media saying the coach’s decision was “purely on disciplinary grounds and that the door has not been closed on Gaba”.