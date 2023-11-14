Malawi Police say they have arrested former Presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale on allegations that he has been threatening public officers involved in his criminal cases.

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has said in a statement that they have arrested Chisale for intimidation and obstruction of justice.

“The arrest follows complaints lodged by public officers from different institutions who allege that Mr Chisale has been confronting them with sordid threats for their respective roles in criminal cases that he is answering in courts of law or investigated on,” said Kalaya.

He added that Police summoned Chisale to Malawi Police headquarters where they arrested him and he is expected to appear before court tomorrow.

Chisale’s lawyer Stanley Chirwa said the warrant against Chisale was obtained by the police over alleged insulting and intimidation remarks during an interview on Zodiak TV last week.

During the interview, Chisale is alleged to have insulted and intimidated Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and Principal Secretary for Ministry of Homeland Security Steven Kayuni.