Wasteful FCB Nyasa Big Bullets had a frustrating afternoon at Balaka Stadium when they gave away a lead to draw 1-1 against Red Lions.

The result has all but confirmed Lions’ relegation from the Malawi Super League.

What happened

The visitors had plenty of chances to score from, with Maxwell Phodo creating scoring opportunities in the entire opening minutes of the match, but he lacked the finishing composure in the final third to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the striker.

Phodo’s first chance came just after 12 minutes when he was set through by Yankho Singo’ well timed through ball, but the striker fired straight at Nenani Juwaya.

At the other end, Ferguson Mtondo almost broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when his first time connection hit the upright, forcing Yamikani Fodya to clear the ball away to safety as Deus Mkutu was ready to pounce from the rebound.

From there, Bullets launched a counter-hurricane attack through Singo, who found Patrick Mwaungulu to the far right. The midfielder’ diagonal ball landed straight at Nkhoma, who produced a weak shot that was easily saved by Juwaya, the busiest of the two shot-stoppers on the afternoon.

Juwaya was also called into action when he fumbled a dangerous cross from Singo, and from the rebound, Gibson Nkhonjera conceded a cornerkick, which was easily defended by the Zomba based side.

Bullets kept on pushing for the opening goal, with Phodo forcing Juwaya into making yet another save for a corner kick, which the visitors failed to capitalize.

Red Lions sat back to defend against a very ruthless side that was pressing from all angles, but breaking the deadlock proved to be too difficult for Pasuwa’s charges, who are favorites to retain the title.

With two minutes to go, Innocent Makalani replaced Kennedy Kachimanga for the hosts, and that was all for the half.

In the second half, Pasuwa brought in Hassan Kajoke and Stanley Billiat for Chawanangwa Gumbo and Phodo to improve the attacking prowess.

Immediately after his introduction, Billiat won two back-to-back cornerkicks for Bullets, but Precious Sambani fired wide inside the penalty box when he created a shooting space for himself.

Billiat was at it again, this time around, firing straight at Juwaya, who was unfazed by Bullets’ attacking threat inside his goal area.

Ten minutes into the final half, Bullets broke the deadlock.

Mwaungulu was a recipient of an excellent pass from Billiat, and the winger fired at goal, beating Juwaya, who was defenseless.

For the next ten minutes, it was Bullets all over the place, attacking from all angles and creating chance after chance, but they couldn’t add more to their name.

After 64 minutes on the clock, Kajoke won a freekick closer to the penalty box. Yamikani Fodya stepped up, and he was denied by the post.

Moments later, the visitors were left to regret as Mkutu leveled with a simple tap in after Bullets’ defense failed to deal with a cross from the right, 1-1.

The People’s Team tried to push for a late winner and nearly got their wish inside the additional minutes when Kajoke was found unmarked, but with Juwaya already beaten, the striker missed the target when scoring seemed more easier than missing.

What it means…

The draw means Bullets are still having an advantage in the title race as they are one point clear of the second-placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers with two games in hand. All they need to do is collect five points from the possible twelve, and their next assignment is on Sunday against Blue Eagles in Lilongwe.

As for the soldiers, they are one game from confirming their relegation to the Premier Division for the second time in five years.

The result means they have 29 points from 29 games, with a maximum of 32 points. They are already out of favor as Mafco, with three games in hand, have 32 points.

In other results, Ekwendeni Hammers boosted their survival chances when they beat Civil Service United 3-2 at Rumphi Stadium.

The result means they have moved out of the relegation zone with 33 points, level with Wednesday’s opposition, but they have played a game more than the Lilongwe based side.

Hammers scored their goals through Samson Phiri, Wongani Zulu, and Blessings Singini while Binwell Katinji and John Dambuleni scored for the Servants.

At Civo Stadium, Sherrif Maulana scored in the 90th minute to inspire Kamuzu Barracks to a hard-fought but important win over the already relegated Extreme FC to dislodge Chitipa United in the fourth position.

The Capital City Soldiers have 45 points from 28 games, level with Chitipa United, who have an inferior goal difference from the team above.