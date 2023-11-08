Itel Mobile Limited has introduced a new phone on the market, Itel A70, which the company says has exciting features and is user friendly.

Speaking in an interview, Itel Marketing Manager Bright Mambo said the phone has big memory + Memory fusion, big screen with Dynamic Bar, 13 MP AI camera, 5000mAh big battery + Type-C and glass-like design plus fingerprint.

Mambo said Itel is in the phone business to satisfy its customers with good quality products which are also affordable.

“As Itel, we are very happy to introduce this new phone on the market. We truly believe that this will meet the needs of our customers considering that it has various good features than some phone circulating on the market do not have,” he said.

Itel Retail Manager Priscilla Nazombe said the new phone is cheap and she has appealed to young people that as they are embracing technology, they should also try to use the phone saying they will not regret.