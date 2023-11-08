Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) has indicated that it will start Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening and vaccination, Covid-19 vaccination as well as general sanitation promotion campaigns targeting households.

Confirming the development during the Blantyre District’s extraordinary full council meeting, Chief Preventive Health Officer for the district, Penjani Chunda said the campaign will start from 8th November to 17th November 2023 and it will run for 10 days.

“We want to reach people with Covid-19 vaccination, HPV screening and health talk on the need for screening, HPV vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14 years, general hygiene promotion, water chlorination, inspection of business premises, just to mention a few,” said Chunda.

He also indicated that the campaign is set to deal with health issues affecting people in the communities, as most of the diseases being addressed are fatal.

Chunda then urged chiefs to mobilize their people to take part in the campaign, as traditional leaders are drivers for interventions in communities.