The Very Reverend Monsignor Giani Luca Perici, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Malawi and Zambia has today presented his letters of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Holy See is the government of the Roman Catholic Church whose word comes from Latin ‘sedes’ which means ‘sear’, referring to the episcopal chair occupied by a bishop and the area over which he has responsibility.

Perici, who is based in Lusaka, Zambia replaces Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone who, in early 2023, was redeployed to Uruguay in the same capacity.

He joined the diplomatic service of the Holy See in July 2001 and has served in the Apostolic nunciature in Mexico, Haiti, Malta, Angola, Brazil, Sweden, Spain and Portugal.

The Holy See established its nunciature to Malawi in May 1966.

Reported by Patricia Kapulula