Government through the Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change Michael Usi has underscored the need for more awareness on climate change issues in Malawi.

Minister responsible Michael Usi said this when he presided over the official opening of a two-day Pre-COP 28 Trialogue taking place at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Usi said there is a need to equip women and girls in rural communities with climate change knowledge as they are the most affected by climate change issues.

“Malawi will be going to Cop 28 with messages of climate justice, climate finance and carbon market in order to create a balance in the fight against climate change,” said Usi.

On her part, United Nations Country Representative Fenella Frost highlighted that the private sector has done a commendable job towards Cyclone Freddy response and climate change issues.

Speaking at the same event, the keynote speaker, Dr Zacharia Magomba indicated that government is doing a good job in carbon market initiative which is good for the country.

The conference is being held under the theme “Together for Impact” which is focusing on four perspective areas of Green Innovations, Sustainable Climate Financing, Energy Transition and Circular Economy.

Malawi is expected to attend the Cop 28 which will take place in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai from 30th November to 12th December 2023.