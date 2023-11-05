Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody 28-year-old Alfred Nkandala, a Health Surveillance Assistant at Kakoma Health Centre, for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

According to police, the child is a form 1 student at a secondary in the district.

On October 27, 2023 the child got permission from the boarding master at her school to go home and collect groceries for her upkeep but instead she branched at the suspect’s house.

On 30th October, teachers received a report that the child was seen at the house of one of the workers at Kakoma Health centre.

The Teachers and some community policing members went to the said house and found the girl there.

The Deputy Head Teacher reported the matter at Kakoma Police unit, and the suspect was arrested.

Nkandala will soon appear in court to answer the charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

He hails from Brighton village, Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje District.

By Paul Joseph