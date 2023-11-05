Misuku in Chitipa in the Northern Region of Malawi will host a grand prix motorcycle racing competition this month.

The sprint is tentatively scheduled to start from Mughese Forest through Kasumbi, Sokola, and Kalenge to the finish line at Misuku Trading Centre through Chatu-Chisi inclines on November 25, 2023.

Chitipa East Parliamentarian Kezzie Msukwa is the architect of this first ever Grand Prix motorcycle racing in the country.

Msukwa says hiking and cultural dances will spice up the motorcycle race which is expected to be an annual episode.

The motorcycle racing is part of the Chitipa District Council reforms, according to the Chitipa East Parliamentarian.

Top ten cyclists will cart away with various cash prizes proportional to the finishing time. The recreational motor sporting activity is aimed at raising awareness on environmental degradation and promoting Misuku as a tourist destination.

“[This is all about] promotion of cross-border tourism, the weather of Misuku Hills, the agricultural productivity i.e. coffee, bananas among others,” said the legislature representative before calling for sponsorship from companies and organizations.

The theme of the event is “conserving natural forests in order to create wealth through tourism in hard to reach rural areas”.

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule is expected to be the guest of honour at the ground breaking event.

By Hope Musukwa