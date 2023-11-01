Veteran journalist Isaac Malunga who was working as a Principal Editor in the News and Programmes Department at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has died aged 51.

Confirming the death to the local media was an elder brother to the deceased, Moses Malunga, who said Isaac died on Wednesday 1st November, 2023.

Moses said his brother has died while receiving medical treatment at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre after being sick for some time.

According to the elder brother, Isaac Malunga will be laid to rest at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre this coming Friday 3 November, 2023.

Malunga who is survived by a wife and three children, was born on 15 October, 1972 at Jovilisi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje district.

Late Malunga was also known for his unique reading of MBC’s Nkhani za Mmaboma and Nkhani mu Chisena.

Meanwhile, MBC Director General, George Kasakula, has described Malunga’s death a big blow claiming the deceased was a talented journalist who was very dedicated to his work.