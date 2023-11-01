The Vice President Saulos Chilima has donated K1 million to war veterans and ex-servicemen League of Malawi (VELOM) as part of the Poppy Appeal Week.

The Vice president donated the money when he was presented with the second poppy at the Office of the Vice President in Lilongwe.

He said donating to the war veterans and ex-servicemen is one way of appreciating their selfless efforts in ensuring that civilians live in peace.

“Taking care of war veterans is one way of appreciating their service to the nation,” said Chilima.

In his remarks, Chairperson of VELOM, General Henry Odillo Retired, appreciated the support different stakeholders are rendering to VELOM as the donation will go a long way in supporting the maintenance of houses for war veterans at the war memorial home in Zomba.

Last week President Lazarus Chakwera bought the first Poppy flower at K2 million.