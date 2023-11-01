Malawi Police Lilongwe have arrested one woman and six men aged between 31 and 44 over the murder of a Chinese national at Njewa and the theft of K35 million at Area 3 in Lilongwe.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said that the suspects are connected to the murder of a Chinese national at Njewa and the theft of K35 million.

“We found these people with two vehicles, an AK-47 and a pistol which they were using. So far, their arrest has helped us to solve five criminal cases which the police have been following up.”

According to Kalaya, the suspected criminals were operating from Mangochi. However, they were working with operatives based in Lilongwe who were identifying targets for their criminal operations. The suspects were mainly targeting Chineses nationals.

The suspects include Mussah Austine (50), Tailosi Mkwapatila (44), Yamikani Alderico Petro (42), Muhammad Jamali (41) and Yusufu Adam (40). The other three are Blessings James (34), and Precious Biliat (31).