

Workers under a Chinese contractor which is rehabilitating the M1 road have staged a strike, demanding the construction company, China CJIC-JXTEG, to increase their pay and improve working conditions.

The workers are involved in the construction of the road from Kamuzu International Airport Junction to Kasungu.

According to the workers, they receive between K60,000 and K150,000 per month while foreign workers are paid more money. They have also complained that their pay is usually delayed.

One of the workers told Malawi24 that the company also employs drivers from Zambia while snubbing drivers in Malawi.

“We have not been working since yesterday here at Mponela in Dowa. We cannot be receiving our pay on 10th of every month,” the worker said.

Contractor China CJIC-JXTEG has not commented while Ministry of Transport and Public Works spokesperson, Watson Maingo, has asked for more time.