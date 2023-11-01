President Lazarus Chakwera says he wants to form a ministerial taskforce that will ensure that the implementation of the National Youth Policy is effective across the country.

Chakwera disclosed this when he launched the revised National Youth Policy that will run from 2023 to 2028 at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said all ministries under his government must work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports as young people are the beneficiaries of most public sector initiatives.

“All activities in all sectors of the country should be implemented towards promotion of skill development, innovation, sustainable livelihoods, character building, citizenship and patriotism among youth as they are powerful agents of change,” said Chakwera.

He added that he has no interest in any policy or program for young people that does value their voices, ideas and work.

The Malawi president also indicated that his government is set to invest in young people in sectors like health, education and more.

Chairperson of National Youth Network, Yamikani Chiphazi, said government is implementing programs aimed at improving the wellbeing of youth such as the national youth service, jobs for youth project, youth friendly health service and the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

He challenged the youth to take leading role in implementing the policy and popularising it so that more youth take part in its implementation.

The purpose of the National Youth Policy is empowering the young people to deal with social, cultural, economic and political challenges in order to exploit opportunities towards the fulfilment of their potential.