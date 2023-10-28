President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church for its support in the country’s development.

Chakwera said this during the Blantyre Centenary Celebrations of the Seventh Day Adventist church at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

“The Seventh Day Adventist church has been a reliable partner of the government in development by building hospital, schools and supporting the youth through the creative industry,” said Chakwera.

He encouraged the church to continue assisting government in the development of the country and asked the church to continue expanding its services in various sectors.

In his remarks, Malawi Union Conference (MUC) president Elder Pastor Tony Nyirenda indicated that the SDA church is committed to working with government in the development of the nation in different sectors.

Pastor Nyirenda also appreciated president Lazarus Chakwera’s K5 million donation towards the celebrations and construction works at Chiwembe SDA church.