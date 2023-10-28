First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has underscored the need for women in the country to go for breast cancer screening in order to know their status.

Madame Chakwera said this during the launch of a breast cancer awareness event organized by Statehouse held at Kamuzu Palace Clinic in Lilongwe.

“There is need for women in the country to go for screening in order to know their status and prevent some of the causative factors that can precipitate women to have breast cancer,” said Chakwera.

The first Lady also urged women to sensitize young girls in their communities on issues to do with breast cancer.

Madame Chakwera also highlighted that her organization, Shaping Our Future Foundation, is partnering with Merck Foundation in dealing with different forms of cancer affecting women in the country.

She then hailed the Think Pink Malawi for playing a pivotal role in sensitizing and educating women in the country.

In her remarks, Think Pink Malawi, Executive Director, Ellena Nkosi indicated that the organisation is committed to sensitizing women to go for early detection.

Meanwhile, Think Pink has helped screen over 5,000 women since its establishment in 2014.