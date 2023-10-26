Long distances from home to school coupled with poverty and harmful cultural practices are some of the factors which makes it difficult for adolescent girls, especially in rural areas of Malawi to access quality education.

Unsafe and inadequate sanitation facilities in education institutions is also said to be a major bottleneck which contributes to the high school drop-out rate among girls.

It is no longer a hidden fact that the quality of sanitation facilities have a ”push and pull” effect for girls. If the sanitation standards are not safe, are unhygienic and not designed to cater for the needs of girls, especially the adoloscents, most girls would resort to staying at home, especially during their menstrual period.

Conversely, good WASH facilities creates an ambient environment for girls to attend classes regularly, interact with their peers and most importantly, excel in their studies.

Fifteen-year-old Maureen Dickson of Chikola Primary School, located in the area of Traditional Authority Phalula in Balaka District narrates her experience: ”I always feel discouraged to attend classes especially when I am experiencing my menstrual cycle.”

It is not easy for me to stay comfortably in class combined with lack of portable WASH facilities.This has over the time affected my class attendance as staying home is the best option for me.”

She further said, the problem has also negatively affected her friends at the school, such that absconding from classes has become a trend among girls at the school.

Meanwhile, girl learners at the school, which so far has an enrollment of 313 girls, have received a boost to their education and will certainly have a new sigh of relief following the intervention by Oxfam in Malawi.

The organization, through “Gender in Education” project with support from a Liechestein based charity organization, Medicor Foundation,

has constructed urinals for the school which are fitted with dignified changing rooms for the girls.

Headmaster for the school, Theressa Malikolikulunga, has since hailed Oxfam in Malawi and Medicor Foundation for the initiative which she described as a catalyst in raising education standards for the girls at the institution.

Malikolikulunga said: ”The facilities will instill a sense of self- confidence, hardwork and determination in the girls, and, will help them to actively participate in class.”

Oxfam in Malawi country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa, said her organization is determined to helping the Government of Malawi in raising education standards among girls in the country.

She said the construction of purpose built change rooms signifies her organization’s commitment in encouraging girls to remain in schools as the facilities help the girl child in terms of menstrual hygiene management.

Oxfam in Malawi has constructed 8 custom made change rooms to various schools in Balaka District to the tune of MWK43 Million.

Apart from constructing change rooms for girls, the organization is also supporting learners to excel in their academic studies by among other things, providing school fees bursaries to needy learners as well as provision of bicycles to learners who travel long distances from their homes to school.

Provision of safe and hygienic sanitation facilities in schools is crucial in achieving gender parity. A sound collaboration between education and sanitation stakeholders and ensuring gender sensitive WASH facilities aswell as advocating for increases provision of WASH facilities in education institutions has a potential to significantly draw Malawi closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls by 2030.