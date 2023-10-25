Police in Lilongwe have arrested 28-year-old Paul Chirwa for stealing K165,000 from a mobile money agent.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says the suspect was driving a Toyota Corolla registration number BU 2017.

According to Chigalu, the suspect approached a mobile money agent along the Likuni-Chinsapo Road and told the agent send K3500 to three different accounts.

While the agent was doing this, Chirwa was closely monitoring the agent’s phone to know the password for the mobile money account.

Chirwa then asked for the agent’s cellphone saying that he wanted to call a friend because his own phone had a low battery.

“This is when he made a K165 thousand transfer to his number and quickly made a withdraw by sending the amount to an agent code.

“After handing over the gadget, he left the place on his car heading to Lilongwe Town,” explains Chigalu.

However, police at Bwemba Roadblock stopped him and arrested him.

Chirwa told police that this was a third incident in a row in three weeks after he also swindled mobile money agents at Njewa and Bunda in Lilongwe.

The suspect hails from Kadula Village, Traditional Authority Mulonyeni in Mchinji District.