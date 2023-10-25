Thabwa Full Primary school from Chikwawa district has emerged victorious in the Tidye Zakasinthasintha nutrition competition organized in the district by the European Union (EU) and Malawi Government in partnership with World Food Programme (WFP) Malawi.

The competition which is running this week in 16 primary schools, in four districts of the country, allows primary school pupils to showcase cooking demonstrations in preparing nutritious meals.

According to the European Union Malawi, Thabwa Full Primary school has made it to final round which will be held in Lilongwe.

“The three other participating schools were Nthumba, Mikolongwe and Goma primary schools. Congratulations to Thabwa Full Primary school for advancing to the finals to be held in Lilongwe,” says EU.

As the competition is progressing this week, it is expected that St. Anthony Boys, Namadidi, Naisi and Makumba Primary Schools in Zomba district will battle it out today in cooking a nutritious meal.

The participating schools are part of the first phase of the EU-funded Tsogolo La Thanzi (Tsolata) project promoting nutritious diets, supporting school feeding of up to 306,068 learners (156,095 girls and 149,873 boys) from Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe and Zomba districts.