Plan International has announced to continue working with children, youth and their communities in a bid to address the root causes of poverty in Malawi.

Director of Strategy for the organization Janet Chidothi revealed this on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, in Lilongwe where the organization was sharing with the media its new country Program.

According to Chidothi, the new country Program will be implemented in 14 districts of the country, in the selected Traditional Authorities (T/As).

She shared plans of transitioning to other areas as some will be graduating.

“So according to our policy, we are supposed to be in a program implementation area for 30 years, we have been in these areas for 20 years. So we might, through this country program, we would want to start the planning process to transition to other areas within the same districts,” she added.

However, she indicated that the organization will not completely move out of the traditional authorities, as they will continue providing support to the sponsored children until they reach the age of 18.

Among other issues, the organization strives to offer support to the younger generation in aspects of Inclusive Quality Education and Sexually Productive Health and economic empowerment.

Also, Plan International Malawi has challenged journalists to play a proactive role in helping children and young people have their voices heard without infringing on their rights, and they must be able to use information to bring change to society