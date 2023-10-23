The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has handed over a K367 million evacuation centre to people of Mchacha James Village Traditional Authority (T/A ) Mlolo in Nsanje district.

Speaking during the handover, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba has urged communities to utilize the facility.

“I urge the communities to take good care of the K367 million worth facility and fully utilize it in implementing small scale disaster risk management programmes,” said Kalemba.

In his remarks, Acting Senior Chief Mlolo expressed gratitude for the construction of the facility saying in times of disaster they now have a shelter they can run to.

Meanwhile, the centre will reduce pressure on education facilities, support inclusiveness socio-economic recovery empowerment and enhence post recovery adaptive capacity for people who were affected by Cyclone Idai.

The construction of the evacuation centre has been funded by the African Development Bank under the Post Cyclone Idai emergency Recovery and Resilience Project (PCIREP).