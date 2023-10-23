Young people in the area of Senior Group Village Head Munyimbiri under Traditional Authority Mwenewenya in Chitipa have complained of long distances to health centres, saying they spend 8,000 Malawi Kwacha on transport just to access Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services.

This came to light over the weekend when Pamoza Tingakwaniska Youth organization conducted an outreach clinic at Kavomolo in the area.

One of young women from the area, Jesi Muwowo, decried logistical issues describing them as a big challenge hindering youths from accessing SRH services.

“Most of us youths truly need such services here, unfortunately we are unable to access them because to access them we have to part ways with a hooping K8,000 in payment of transportation which is not easy for us to find and yet the distance is not walkable,” she said.

Senior GVH Munyimbiri who served as Guest of Honor, concurred with Muwowo and expressed gratitude to Pamoza Tingakwaniska for the initiative of an outreach clinic in his area.

“Long distances to health centres are a big challenge here such that some women who are due end up delivering before arriving at the health centre which is not a safe way for them and the life of the child,

“The coming of Pamoza Tingakwaniska with an outreach clinic here is very commendable because community members have today been helped by easing access to SRH services which they need most without walking long distances that they could have walked if they accessed these at the health centre,” he said.

Representative of in-charge of Wenya Health centre at the clinic, Medify Theu described outreach clinics in hard to reach areas as a tool to easing access to SRH services.

Programs Manager for the organization, Gomezgani Mhango emphasized that the organization will continue conducting outreach clinics to promote access to SRH services.

“Members of these communities are indeed facing logistical challenges pertaining to access to SRH services, so through these clinics we will continue to promote access of SRH services in full packages so that community members in hard to reach areas do not get hindered from accessing them.

She has since urged parents to play a role in advising youths to embrace SRH services and help in breaking myths and misconceptions surrounding SRH services.

The organization is conducting outreach clinics under its ‘Wanangwa Wane’ project with financial support from Breuckmann Foundation and German Government Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation Development.

By Emmanuel Moyo