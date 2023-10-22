Malawi Police have arrested a 29-year-old man identified as Lester Maganga on suspicion that he killed Allan Wittika last month following a fight over a woman.

Wittika, who was an employee of Coca-Cola Beverages, was found dead with head wounds in his car at Area 15 in Lilongwe last month.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Alfred Chimthere has confirmed the arrest of Maganga who is expected to answer the charge of murder.

Chinthere has told the local media that police preliminary investigations found that the suspect and the deceased picked up a fight after discovering that they were going out with one woman.

Reports on social media indicate that Maganga is a personal assistant to one of the ministers in Lazarus Chakwera’s administration

The suspect hails from Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje.