Patrick Mabedi has been given a two-year contract by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as head coach for the Malawi National Football Team.

The former Flames skipper has been in charge of the team for the last three months following the firing of Marian Mario Marinica due to the team’s poor performance in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

When he was appointed as caretaker coach, Flames reached the semifinals of the Cosafa Cup after registering three wins before losing to Lesotho on penalties.

The team also drew 0-0 and 1-1 against Ethiopia and Guinea in the final Afcon qualifying matches.

According to various reports, FAM has given Mabedi the freedom to choose his own backroom staff.

The decision to hire Mabedi was made during FAM’s Executive Meeting in Mangochi.

His first assignments will be the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for next month.

The Flames are in Group H alongside Tunisia, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Liberia.