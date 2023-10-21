Police in Lilongwe have arrested 22-year-old Precious Kasakatiza for operating various Facebook accounts and stealing money from Facebook users.

Deputy national police spokesperson Alfred Chimthere has confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He said Kasakatiza was operating accounts such as Queen Sagrada, Anzeru Akummawa, Princess Regina, Affordable steel roofing, Mr Praizs Muzik, Ndine Promoter, Chacha, Avon with Christabel, Infinity Modelling Agency, VJ Prestar and Bartell joy Mataya.

He was using the accounts to swindle money from several people including men, who thought they were dealing with a lady.

According to Police, Kasakatiza also used pictures of innocent women without their consent, to entice male victims.

The suspect is being kept at Lingadzi police station and he is expected to face charges of obtaining money by false pretence and defamation of character, among others.

Kasakatiza was also arrested a few weeks ago for creating Facebook account in the name of United States based businesswoman Chacha but was not prosecuted after Chacha forgave her.