FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have opened a three-point lead at the top of the TNM Super League after a convincing 2-0 victory over Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bullets, who lost 1-0 to the visitors in the first round at Karonga Stadium, made their revenge mission known as early as the first minute when a powerful header from Gomezgani Chirwa hit the post and from the rebound, Chris Lwemba denied Ephraim Kondowe with a masterclass clearance before the ball crossed the line.

The hosts were pressing from all angles, and their offensive approach to the match was just too much for the visitors to contain as they conceded in the 10th minute.

Patrick Mwaungulu was fouled to the right flank by Kenson Mlenga and the victim, stepped up to deliver a very dangerous ball into the box, which was well connected by Collins Okumu to the far right top corner of George Chikooka, 1-0.

The defending champions were coming wave after wave and they should have had another goal in the 13th minute when Ephraim Kondowe sprinted towards Chitipa’s goal before sending a low cross pass to Chawanangwa Gumbo who failed to hit the ball from a close range.

The visitors were slowly settling down, and they had their own moments when Rajab Nyirenda, Ramadan Mntafu, and Jackson Beza exchanged beautiful passes before losing the possession to Rabson Chiyenda who, at this moment, was yet to be tested by McDonald Mtetemera’ charges.

The People’s Team doubled their lead in the 21st minute from the spot after a foul on Kondowe by Lwemba inside the penalty box. Lanjesi Nkhoma stepped up to score his 13th league goal of the season even though Chikooka stretched his hands to try to save the situation for the visitors, 2-0.

Kalisto Pasuwa’s men slowed down their tempo, and it was at this moment that Chitipa United settled down by launching some offensive attacks on Bullets and should have reduced the arrears in 32nd minute when China Chirwa’s powerful header was well saved by Chiyenda for a cornerkick which was well defended by Okumu.

Towards the end of the half, Kondowe was set clear to the far right, but he failed to outsmart Lwemba, who made a recovery with a decent tackle before clearing the ball away to safety and that was all for the half.

In the second half, it took four minutes for Bullets to knock at Chitipa’s door when Gumbo and Mwaungulu exchanged passes to find Chirwa unmarked inside the box. The wingback saw his powerful shot hitting the post for the second time in the game.

For the next ten minutes, Bullets showed some signs of fatigue as the visitors were now in control of the match, but they lacked the killer punch in the final third, with Mntafu, Chirwa, and Beza making unnecessary passes in the offensive zones.

This gave Pasuwa’s charges some leverages of managing the game and possibly giving themselves an opportunity to slow down the visitors who were very offensive in search of at least a goal to remain into the game.

62 minutes on the clock, Chiyenda was called into action to deny Nyirenda’ well taken freekick from going inside the net as Bullets, for the first time this season, conceded more set pieces.

Mtetemera introduced Bright Masebo and Godfrey Kwiyoka for Beza and Stain Patrick to try to get something out of the match.

However, Nkhoma should have doubled his tally when he made a brilliant run into the box only to lose the ball with the goal wide open after he attempted to lay off Mwaungulu, allowing Joseph to make a timely clearance.

Pasuwa brought in Anthony Mfune, Stanley Billiat, and Maxwell Phodo for Mwaungulu, Kondowe, and Nkhoma.

The visitors’ attacking threat was sporadic, but they did force Chiyenda into a sharp save on the 74th minute from Mntafu’s powerful header inside the six-yard box.

Pasuwa replaced Sambani for Peter Banda to manage the game with less than ten minutes left to play.

Banda’s introduction was the missing puzzle as the hosts were able to hold on to possession and eventually cut off Chitipa’s supply lines.

Bullets controlled the remainder of the game, thought they struggled to recreate the attacking rhythm they enjoyed early in the match. At some point, Bullets made twenty passes to frustrate the visitors who were slowly giving up, and in the end, 2-0 it ended.

The win means Bullets have reached a 50-point mark in the standings, staying three points clear of the nearest chasers Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who will be in action on Sunday against Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium. Bullets have two games in hand left to play.

As for the visitors, the defeat leaves them into fourth position with 43 points from 25 games.

In another match, a strike in each half from Deus Mkutu and Mike Kaziputa inspired Red Lions to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Extreme FC to keep their survival hopes alive.

The win takes them to 25 points, four points behind the 13th placed Civil Service United as the relegation battle continues.

As for the Mchinji based side, who scored their goal through Beston Jimu, they have officially been relegated from the top flight league.

They have 18 points from 27 games, and even if they win all the three remaining games, their maximum points are 27