A 32-year-old minibus driver identified as Cassim Amin has been arrested in Thyolo for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Amin committed the alleged sexual abuse on October 12, 2023, at Kalilombe village, senior chief Nchiramwera, around 8 o’clock in the morning.

Thyolo police deputy spokesperson, Sergeant Rabecca Kashoti, said the child was preparing to go to school when she was sexually abused by the stepfather. At the time, the child’s mother had already left for business errands.

Amin who hails from Ben Nsomba in Blantyre is expected to appear in court to answer the charge of defilement which attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.