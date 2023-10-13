President Lazarus Chakwera says some development projects in the country are stalling because of some greedy people who only care about themselves.

Chakwera made the remarks at a development rally in Mangochi district after launching the Mangochi Water Supply System Project.

He said corrupt officials looking benefit personally from projects are causing delays of some projects.

“The completion of this project is a clear indication that projects that are underway and those that are yet to commence, will be done and completed. Sometimes people become greedy and care about their own wellbeing, forgetting to serve the people. That is why some projects have taken longer time to be completed,” said Chakwera.

He mentioned of the construction of Makanjira road in Mangochi, whose designs he said were already done but hidden by some people.

Chakwera assured people of Mangochi that government now has the plans, and that it has funds for the project, and this coming November, he will be signing the project with the donor partner.

He also indicated that his government will complete development projects that were started by previous administrations.

The Malawi President added that his government is also aiming to develop the country to greater heights.

In her remarks, Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia hailed Chakwera for the effort he is making in ensuring that people have safe water, as Mangochi was one of the districts which had many Cholera cases.

The Mangochi Extension Water Supply Project will benefit over 92 000 people with potable in Mangochi.