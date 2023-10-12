The world’s leading capital markets and financial thinktank, Euromoney, has named Standard Bank Plc as Best Bank for CSR in Malawi and Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Malawi.

The awards come as the Bank has acquired multiple recognitions from well-known financial publishers and professional bodies such as Global Finance, Employer Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM), and Institute of Marketing Malawi (IMM) among others.

Reacting to the announcement, Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said the accolades speak volumes about the Bank’s position of being a solution provider as well as catalyst for national economic growth of the country.

“Standard Bank believes in providing financial services that are accessible to customers 24/7 as a way of enhancing convenience. As such, we keep innovating our online as well digital platforms to maintain access for every customer and satisfying their financial service’s needs,” said Madinga.

Recognizing the impact of Corporate Social Investment in Malawi, Madinga said that the Bank continues to take a leading role in responding to the country’s social development needs in a wide range of sectors, notable ones being Education, Health and Youth Enterprise development.

Standard Bank has also been a partner of the Ministry of Health during public health emergencies such as Covid-19, Cholera and climate change-related disasters.

“As a Bank we believe that Malawi is Our Home and We Drive Her Growth, therefore, we are bound by our Social, Economic and Environment (SEE) framework to respond accordingly to sectors of needs in reiteration of our commitment towards improving Malawi. Our Report to Society publication speaks more to our SEE impact, detailing the various initiatives we have embarked on to drive this growth. This year we marked our second publication with renewed commitment to continue creating value for Malawi while remaining accountable and transparent to our stakeholder. We will continue to make vast investment to ensure that the country continues to move forward,” he said.

This year, apart from the Euromoney awards, Standard Bank Plc was named by Global Finance (the world’s most affluent financial publication) as a Best Bank of the year 2023. On the local scene, the Bank was named the 1st place in the Quality, Productivity, & Innovation category by the Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) and Top Innovation in Finance, SME category for Phuka Incubator Hub by Institute of Marketers in Malawi.