Expectant women in Mzimba district have bemoaned lack of waiting shelters at the district’s hospital, saying there is need for authorities to act on the matter.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, a woman who spoke on condition of anonymity, said besides lacking a waiting shelter, the facility has inadequate mattresses.

“We are crammed in a room that is not spacious. Even mattresses are not enough. This results to women sharing a single bed whilst some sleep on the floor,” she said.

In a separate interview, an inside source appealed for help from stakeholders, saying the hospital delivers up to 30 babies in a day, which leads to the waiting bay being congested.

“Accommodation is a big challenge for pregnant women at this hospital. We need help from organizations as this facility serves over 100 women across Mzimba on weekly basis and our bed capacity is at 40,” said the source.

In his remarks, Public Relations Officer for Mzimba District Hospital, Ellings Nyirenda admitted the challenge, saying due to lack of a waiting shelter, the hospital opted to use it’s antenatal room to carter for the problem.

“This is indeed a big problem. We admit more than 150 expectant women per week and we fail to carter them all due to limited beds. We urgently need help to provide a permanent solution to this problem,” said Nyirenda.

Reported by Joel Phiri