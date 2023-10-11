Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has apologised to the synods of Nkhoma and Livingstonia over remarks by Blantyre Synod general secretary Reverend Anderson Juma.

Reports indicate that Juma, while at Blantyre Synod’s Berea CCAP in South Africa, spoke about blocking pastors from the other two synods from ministering at Blantyre Synod churches in South Africa.

Audios of Juma’s remarks were shared on social media.

The remarks angered the Nkhoma Synod which stopped its choir, Mvama CCAP Women’s Choir, from travelling to South Africa to minister at Berea CCAP.

Nkhoma Synod general secretary Vasco Kachipapa said in a letter on 9 October that the choir could not go and minister at the church where the remarks were made.

Today, Blantyre Synod Moderator Reverend Zgambo and Deputy General Secretary Baxon Maulidi have released a statement saying Juma has taken full responsibility of the contents of the audio clip.

“In his mind he wanted to sow the seeds of patriotism and had no intention of hurting anybody but utterly failed in his choice of appropriate words.

“He is aware of the grave utterances, negative effect, interpretation and consequences that may arise thereof,” reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, a delegation from the synod will travel to Nkhoma and Livingstonia synods as a way of showing commitment and seriousness on the apology.

Blantyre Synod has since asked members of the church to pray for their entire CCAP church so that reconcilation should flourish.