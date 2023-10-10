Malawi Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving road infrastructure in Blantyre, as it says it has constructed, rehabilitated and upgraded several roads in in the commercial city.

The initiative which is being done through Blantyre City Council (BCC) with support from the Roads Fund Administration and the Malawi Government, has seen roads like Chipatala to Kamba Market, Chiwembe to Newlans Road via Manje, Michiru to Black Box Road, Makhetha to Ndirande via Nkolokoti and Namiwawa to Sunnyside improved.

The Rehabilitation is being done in a bid to align with the Malawi 2063 Agenda and the program is expected to enhance transportation and regional connectivity in the country.

Currently, most of the roads under construction were opened for traffic last month.

Last year, Malawi received MK41 Billion Grant from European Investment Bank for the rehabilitation of the 347km of the M1 road from Lumbadzi to Kacheche which is part of the North-South Corridor.

In the capital Lilongwe, the Lazarus Chakwera administration is also rehabilitating several roads within Lilongwe town.