The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Salima district has sentenced 47-year-old Molesi Simbire to 18 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old child.

The man allegedly raped the girl when her mother was away and coaxed her by promising to give her K500.

According to Salima police spokesperson, Rebecca Ndiwate, State Prosecutor, Sub- inspector Hantar Masamba, the man denied the charges in court which forced the state to parade four witnesses.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Felix Kunsalira said such vulnerable girls are supposed to be fully protected and the victim might also be psychologically affected hence slapping the abuser with 18 years jail term to deter would be offenders.

The convict hails from Kalembo village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Ndindi in Salima district.