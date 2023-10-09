On this World Posts Day, the Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) says post offices remain crucial in facilitating communication within the country.

Speaking in Lilongwe today, Malawi Post Corporation Acting Regional Manager for the Centre, Bernard Kamphandule, said the post office remains vibrant in sending and receiving letters, parcels as well as money.

In Malawi, the commemorations for the day will take place on 20 October, 2023 in Nkhatabay district where the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) will hand over a data center which will be used as a bank training room for public officers at Nkhatabay District Council.

This year the day is commemorated under the theme: “Together for Trust- Collaborating for a safe and connected future.”

On her part, Head of Public Relations for MPC, Ida Nkolimbo said sending and receiving parcels and letters whether locally or internationally is professionally handled by MPC, thereby enhancing different marketing activities globally.