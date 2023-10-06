Musician Driemo has pulled out of Blantyre Arts Festival (BAF) in solidarity with Jay Jay Cee whose album launch clashed with the festival.

Driemo has announced his decision this evening, saying he wants to support Jay Jay Cee

“I would like to take this moment to announce that I am not performing at the Blantyre Arts Festival which is an annual event that takes place during the first weekend of October,” says Driemo.

According to the Popo hitmaker, this year he was booked to perform at this year’s festival and he accepted to perform on 7 October, 2023.

A month later, jay Jay Cee also announced album launch dates which clashed with the same dates as the festival.

BAF organizers came in last minute and started promoting the festival using media houses which forced Jay Jay Cee to postpone the launch.

Jay Jay Cee’s decision to postpone his launch angered social media users who attacked the musicians who are set to perform at the BAF free show. In reaction, Driemo has pulled out of the festival.

‘To show how much I value my friend’s work and how important an album launch is in an artist’s music career, I will not participate in the Blantyre Arts Festival.

“I apologize to Blantyre City Council, and BAF organizers for not showing professionalism in my field of work. But above business, I put love and support for an artist like me first,” says Driemo.

He has apologized for his last minute decision.

Jay Jay Cee’s album launch is set to be held at Robbins park on 4th November where Driemo will perform for free.