OXFAM Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa and OXFAM Canada Director Lauren Ravon toured Zomba Malosa where they were impressed with what parliamentarian, Grace Kwelepeta is doing to satisfy constituents’ development needs.

OXFAM Country Director said the organisation is always impressed to see women in various positions in the society performing to the best of their ability.

Mihowa was much impressed with what Zomba Malosa legislator, Kwelepeta did by constructing Victim Support Unit at Domasi Police using Constituency Development Fund saying this is what OXFAM wants to see.

“We came to Malosa to see such great contributions and lm here with OXFAM Canada Executive Director who has come all the way to see what women parliamentarians in Malawi are doing,” Mihowa added.

Executive Director of OXFAM Canada, Lauren Ravon expressed hope that women will continue taking various key positions in politics and other important decision making positions in the society.

Ravon said she interacted with adolescent girls and young women who were motivated by women leadership in various key positions.

OXFAM Canada Country Director also said was impressed with various development intervention at Zomba Malosa and pledged to support OXFAM Malawi in empowering women to take up various key positions.

In her remarks, Kwelepeta hailed OXFAM for supporting women in the country to take up various key positions in politics.

She acknowledged OXFAM financial support which reached out to over 5000 women in various village savings and loans groups at Zomba Malosa saying the financial assistance helped to improve the women’s household income levels.

Other women parliamentarians that accompanied the OXFAM delegation to Zomba Malosa were; Lonnie Phiri from Zomba Chingale, Abigail Bongwe of Zomba Likangala and Vice Chairperson of Malawi Parliamentary Women Caucus, Rachel Zulu.