An organisation called Partners in Action for Sustainable Development (PASD) says a Zomba based police officer who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl in a police cell was not arrested despite the matter being reported to Malawi Police

PASD Executive Director, Amos Chiyenda said the officer identified as Paweni allegedly raped the girl in August in police cells where the girl was locked for allegedly stealing a friend’s clothes.

He said communities at Kachulu harbour at Lake Chilwa were surprised to see the police officer moving freely though the issue was reported to his authorities at Zomba Police Station.

PASD Executive Director expressed the concern when the organisation did a follow up on the matter after reports that the police never arrested the officer to answer defilement charges.

“We want justice. It is surprising that the police officer who is supposed to protect girls did contrary to his core duties,” Chiyenda said while calling on the law enforcers to take action on Paweni.

One of the concerned community members, Ida Misokwe said there are enough testimonies that “the officer defiled the girl as condition to grant her bail “

Misokwe said she was Chairperson of Community Policing Forum at the time of the incident and the issue was reported to Officer ln Charge at Kachulu Police and later officers from Zomba Police Station came to investigate but no action has taken place.

Malawi24 tried to get in touch with Public Relations Officer at the National Police Headquarters, Peter Kalaya,but to no avail.

The National Police PRO sometimes ignored calls and later cut the line when contacted by Malawi24 to hear the police side.