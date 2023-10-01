Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee for Social and Community Affairs Savel Kafwafwa has commended Gala Macadamia Farm for employing over 1800 people.

Kafwafwa made the remarks on Friday as the company was touring the Site together with members of the Social and Community Affairs Committee of Parliament.

He noted that the farm employs 1300 people and 500 seasonal workers which he said is commendable.

Kafwafwa said Old Mutual which has majority shares in the farm has shown a different corporate social responsibility by generating projects where it creates employment, more money and means which are sustainable instead of just putting money into the community where the funds can just be consumed.

Speaking with reporters, Old Mutual Investment Group Managing Director Mark Mikwamba said their main focus is to create a business and support the community.

He added that they are planning to go into other areas such as bee keeping which will also be providing income to the communities by selling the honey and also helping them to find market for the honey.

“Our aim is to support the community, giving back to the community because they are the ones that are contributing a lot to our business. These farms employ a lot of people so that they can be able to make a living,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer at Gala Agriculture Company Limited Christo Bothma said that they are supporting the community as well as helping to reduce poverty levels in the area.

Gala Macadamia Farms which is at Namitete in Lilongwe grows Macadamia which are exported to other countries.